Jay-Z creepy behaviour after Rihanna father death draws backlash

Rihanna lost her father Ronald Fenty, 70, Saturday; post the tragedy Jay-Z's creepy behaviour with her is making rounds on the internet.

A rare video from the past is going viral in which the famed rapper can be seen making Rihanna uncomfortable during her acceptance speech for her first Grammy win in Los Angeles in 2008.

When the Barbadian singer talked about her father first while accepting the award, it did not sit well with now 55-year-old.

He got upset that the now 37-year-old did not credit him for her stardom since she won the prestigious accolade for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for her song Umbrella which was a collaboration of A$AP Rocky's partner and Show Me What You Got hitmaker.

The Fenty Beauty founder said, "Dad? I know I promised you I'm gonna give you my first Grammy, but we might have to fight for this one!"

Jay-Z cut her off and mentioned, "She said she wanted to thank everybody for her first Grammy."

Immediately, the Diamonds crooner thanked him 'for being a part of this record with' her.

As if that wasn't enough, Jay-Z again spoke again, "She'd like to thank Jigga Man for being the greatest in the world", referring to himself in third person.

The control-driven interaction didn't sit well with the netizens who in the past too reacted to the video.

One social media user wrote, "What control do they have on these singers?"

Another said of the Empire State Of Mind artist: "He makes my skin crawl."