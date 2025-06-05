'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard ends relationship with Turner Kufe

Lindsay Hubbard confirmed her split from boyfriend Turner Kufe, just five months after the couple welcomed their daughter, Gemma.

During part two of the Summer House season 9 reunion, the reality TV star dislcosed that she and Kufe have decided to part ways romantically. However, the two are committed to co-parenting their five-month-old daughter.

"We put our romantic relationship on pause for now," she revealed. "We are just focused on being the best parents we can possibly be to Gemma. We are coparents, we are an amazing team."

The revelation took her Summer House castmates by surprise, with Gabby Prescod saying, "It is hard to tell" that they weren’t a couple anymore, while West Wilson weighed in, recalling that he was with them the week prior and "didn’t clock it" either.

The Bravolebrity then responded confidently, saying, "Yeah, because you wouldn’t."

"We are like the best of friends. Even on the weekend, when we don’t have our nanny, and it’s just the two of us tag-teaming being parents, we’re out to brunch, we’re going to visit friends," she boasted about her bond with her ex.

Hubbard and Kufe first dated briefly in late 2020, and reconnected in January 2024. By July of the same year, the Bravolebrity announced her pregnancy.

Their relationship began shortly after her highly public breakup with Summer House co-star Carl Radke, which ended their engagement in late summer 2023.