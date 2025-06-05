Leah Remini shares update on relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini on current bond with Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini is opening up about where things stand with her longtime friend Jennifer Lopez, and it's all love between the two.

In a new interview published by Us Weekly on June 4, the King of Queens star shared that she and Jennifer exchanged heartfelt messages following her 2024 divorce from Angelo Pagán after more than two decades of marriage.

"Right after the divorce," Leah said, "we’d text each other loving messages of support."

Even though they aren’t in constant contact these days, Leah made it clear that there’s no drama.

“Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost,” she explained. “Friendships ebb and flow. That doesn’t mean we’re at odds.”

Both Leah and Jennifer have gone through major life changes recently. Jennifer finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January after two years of marriage, while Leah’s split from Angelo was finalized back in October.

Leah reflected on how personal growth can shift the dynamic of even the closest relationships.

“I cherish my friendships and not everybody is meant to be in your life in the way that they were,” she said. “When you grow out of that person that you were, that doesn’t mean that you are at odds with them.”

Leah also noted that this is true for other friendships in her life too. “That doesn’t mean we’re at odds—it’s just that I’m at a different place and so are they,” she added.

Rumuors of tension between Leah and Jennifer first surfaced in 2022 when Leah didn’t attend Jennifer’s wedding to Ben Affleck.

However, those reports were quickly put to rest, with sources confirming that Leah was simply helping her and Angelo’s daughter, Sofia, move into college at the time.

Although neither Leah nor Jennifer has directly spoken about that moment until now, Jennifer has previously shared just how meaningful their friendship is.

Back in 2018, she told E! News, "Leah makes me laugh like nobody else. And she also at times is the biggest strength that I've had in some of my toughest points in my life."

Despite life pulling them in different directions, it’s clear that the bond between Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez still runs deep.