Arnold Schwarzenegger makes shocking confession

'The Terminator' star also served as 38th governor of California from 2003-2011

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a surprising confession about his career.

The 77-year-old is globally acclaimed for featuring in big films like The Terminator, Commando, True Lies, Predator and many more.

He kickstarted his career as a professional bodybuilder. In 1970s, Arnold retired from the profession to turn his focus towards acting.

Unfortunately, making a name in the showbiz was not an easy job. The former politician opened that he was told that his dream of becoming a Hollywood star was unrealistic.

While talking with his son Patrick in Variety’s Actors on Actors show, the American actor stated, "Even though everyone says, 'Arnold, it’s never going to happen.”

“Your name — Schnitzel or whatever it is — no one will remember, and you’re too big now.”

Arnold recalled, "In the ’70s, it’s Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino, Woody Allen — those are the big stars of the day. 'They weigh 140 pounds, and look at you, 250, like a monster.' I was discouraged; everything was impossible.”

Despite so much negativity, Schwarzenegger never stepped away from pursuing his dream, rather he kept himself moving on a slow pace.

"But I had a clear vision of myself being up on top. That’s all I cared about. And so I climbed that ladder slowly”, he added.

Today Arnold's son Patrick is also in the showbiz. He is known to feature in series, The White Lotus.