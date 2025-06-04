Fortune Feimster calls it quits with Jacquelyn Smith

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith have decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage, leaving everyone with their sudden act.

The 44-year-old entertainer made it official and filed for divorce in Los Angeles just weeks after news of their split came out.

On Monday, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to her one million followers, opening up about what’s next.

Sharing the post, she penned: "Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. We've been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn't something we were ready to talk about."

"While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward," she added.

"We've had 10 years together, and there's so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly."

The star concluded the post writing, "Out of respect to each other and our families, we ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives."