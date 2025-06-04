How Roseanne Barr escaped horrific car crash?

Roseanne Barr, iconic comedian and actress best known for her hit TV show Roseanne, was caught in a frightening accident when her car crashed and a tree fell on top, trapping her underneath.
The 72-year-old comedian revealed that she has been busy working outdoors lately but has faced several accidents.
One recent mishap happened when Roseanne accidentally hit a tree and got stuck.
She opened up to the FoxNewsDigital: "I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.
So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor," she added.
The star went on saying, "So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."
Roseanne, who lives in Texas, further said that she prayed for strength and used all her energy to lift the fallen branch and free herself.
