 
close
Tuesday June 03, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

How Roseanne Barr escaped horrific car crash?

Iconic comedian Roseanne Barr faces horrific crash as tree fell on her car

By Web Desk
June 04, 2025
Roseanne Barr battles to escape after horrific crash
Roseanne Barr battles to escape after horrific crash

Roseanne Barr, iconic comedian and actress best known for her hit TV show Roseanne, was caught in a frightening accident when her car crashed and a tree fell on top, trapping her underneath.

The 72-year-old comedian revealed that she has been busy working outdoors lately but has faced several accidents.

One recent mishap happened when Roseanne accidentally hit a tree and got stuck.

She opened up to the FoxNewsDigital: "I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.

So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor," she added.

The star went on saying, "So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."

Roseanne, who lives in Texas, further said that she prayed for strength and used all her energy to lift the fallen branch and free herself.