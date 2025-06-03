Kristin Cavallari reveals ‘best decision’ she made about father Dennis

Kristin Cavallari on cutting ties with father

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about one of the biggest decisions she’s made—cutting ties with her father, Dennis Cavallari.

In a candid new interview with PEOPLE, published Monday, the Uncommon James founder shared that removing him from her life was not only necessary, but also something she doesn't regret at all.

“I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it’s the best decision I’ve ever made, cutting my dad out of my life,” she said.

“Such a weight has been lifted from me. There’s not one day where I miss him. I don’t know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let’s say I was 35. It was 35 years of buildup to that point.”

The 38-year-old mom of three—who shares daughter Saylor, 9, and sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 11, with ex-husband Jay Cutler—chose not to share exact details about what happened. Still, she made it clear that the tipping point involved her children.

“He crossed the boundary with my kids,” she revealed. “Couldn’t even apologize. Like, you’re just gaslighting me. I don’t have time for that anymore. If someone’s not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it’s a parent, life’s too short.”

According to Cavallari, the decision to walk away from that relationship wasn’t impulsive—it had been building for years. “It was something that I had been wanting to do for a long time,” she said. “I’m happy with the decision.”

This isn’t the first time the Laguna Beach alum has spoken out about the strain with her father.

In a December 2023 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, she called him a “narcissist” and said, “I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done, really and truly.”

In that same conversation with psychologist Dr. Sherrie Campbell, she explained how long she had tolerated the pain for herself—until it affected her children. “I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it’s like, when you start now messing with my kids — I’m not doing it.”

Cavallari’s words reflect a deep and personal boundary she’s chosen to honor for the sake of her well-being and her family.