Jamie Foxx praises daughter Corinne for being there during 2023 health emergency

Jamie Foxx gushes over daughter Corinne for presence during health crisis

Jamie Foxx is opening up about the emotional role his daughter, Corinne Foxx, played in helping him recover from 2023 health scare.

Speaking at Netflix’s FYSEE LA event on May 29, the 57-year-old actor looked back on his terrifying 2023 medical emergency, when he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke while filming Back in Action.

The experience and his road to recovery are explored in his new comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., now streaming on Netflix.

During the event, Jamie shared a touching moment with Corinne, 31, who joined him on stage for a Q&A filled with laughter, impressions, and heartfelt gratitude.

At one point, Jamie turned to his daughter and said, “I said one day I’m going stop crying. But I got a feeling I'll never stop crying because you were special.”

He also praised her strength and support during the frightening chapter in his life.

“I'm glad God gave me an opportunity to get back so I could see what you're going to do because you're going to shock the world,” he said, adding, “She’s always been grounded” and “held me down” through it all.

Jamie Fox and daughter Corinne

The Strays star described how meeting the medical staff at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, where he was treated, was deeply moving—especially because he had been sedated during much of his stay.

Seeing the people who helped save his life made the experience even more real.

One moment stood out in particular. Jamie recalled a nurse telling him just how rare his recovery was.

“She said, ‘Because less than 3% of people that come in with what you had leave here. We usually put 'em in a box. But when I saw that it was you, I rolled my sleeves up – That’s Jamie Fox in there.’”

Now back on his feet, Jamie is not only telling his story but also celebrating the people who helped him through it—especially his daughter, who stood by him every step of the way.