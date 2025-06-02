Jack Nicholson's 'The Shining' inspired 'Black Phone 2'?

'Black Phone 2' brings back Ethan Hawke as 'The Grabber'

Black Phone 2’s official trailer has been released, which has created a lot excitement among fans.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the horror thriller is returning after 2021 bringing back Ethan Hawke to reprise the role of 'The Grabber'.

Meanwhile, the film is also be reuniting the original cast including Mason Thames, Miguel Mora, Jeremy Davies and Madeleine McGraw.

The story of the upcoming supernatural horror is based on the characters that featured in Joe Hill’s short story, 20th Century Ghosts.

While talking about the film, Scott emphasized why he chose the setting of the film to be dark and wintery.

The filmmaker revealed that he took inspiration from Jack Nicholson’s popular film The Shining.

He told Collider, "I really like to use weather as a character if I have an opportunity to do it, so the winter, Rocky Mountain camp environment was also an inspiration for me to say yes to doing the movie.”

“Of course, you've got 'The Shining' that you're drawing on because that was The Overlook Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, where they filmed the exterior of that”, Derrickson said.

Backed by Universal Pictures, Black Phone 2 is slated to hit theatres on October 17.