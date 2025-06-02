Offset takes shot at Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ Instagram-official move

Offset took a jab at estranged wife Cardi B after she went Instagram official with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
The couple, linked since October 2024, confirmed their romance over the weekend by sharing an explicit twerking video on social media, triggering a cheeky response from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
In a since-deleted tweet, the Bad and Boujee rapper wrote, "Good rollout n PR."
Screenshots making rounds online also show the 33-year-old posting a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of frame with the caption, "Today I pass."
For the unversed, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, had sparked dating rumors with Diggs, 31, in October 2024, just three months after filing for divorce from Offset.
The former couple share three children: six-year-old Kulture, three-year-old Wave, and their youngest, eight-month-old daughter Blossom, whose name was only recently revealed.
In a fiery rant amid divorce, the Grammy winning songstress accidentally revealed Blossom’s name, disclosing that the Deadz vocalist hadn’t seen their children in over a month despite having visits scheduled thrice.
Cardi B even shared that the last time Offset physically spent time with their kids was in March, per a snippet from a YouTube video.
