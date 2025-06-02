Lorrie Morgan’s son shares truth about life with stepfather after his death

Lorrie Morgan's son, Jesse Keith Whitley, opened up about life with stepfather Randy White.

Shortly after the country star announced the heartbreaking death of her husband of 17 years, her son, whom she welcomed with former husband and late country singer Keith Whitley, paid an emotional tribute to his late stepfather.

"As I sit here in the room with hospice, I don’t really know what to think or say about this situation," Jesse began his heartfelt message. "But I can say that from my early twenties to now, this great man has always been there. He loved my mom and treated me and my sister as his own."

Alongside a series of touching family photos, Randy’s stepson walked down memory lane, recalling the special moments. Jesse credited him for helping him reconnect with his faith and described him as a doting grandfather to his children.

From late-night pickups to answering a call from jail, Jesse painted a picture of a kind and dependable man.

"Even when I called from a jail cell, he laughed and said, 'Well, I’ll be there in a little bit.' (Boy, Mom was pissed)," he recounted.

Jesse spoke of Randy's unconditional love for his mother and the gentle spirit he brought to the entire family.

"We will miss you always and forever, and our hearts are shattered in losing you," Lorrie’s son wrote in closing. "But you fought one hell of a fight, RanMan. Rest easy, say hello to everyone, and love on Weezy."

Randy breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, June 1, following a battle with mouth cancer, which was diagnosed in 2024.