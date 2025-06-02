Nawaz Sharif credits PML-N for nuclear programme, JF-17 Thunder development

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing media in London on June 1, 2025. —Screengrab/Facebook/@MurtazaViews

LONDON: Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister, has said that it was his party that had co-developed the JF-17 Thunder jet with China and also turned the country into an atomic power.

The PML-N has recently gone so far in asserting its claim to nuclear technology that it seems to have played down the contribution of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan's atomic weapons programme, by stating that "he is no hero".

In an interview, responding to a question about Dr Khan being overlooked during the celebrations of Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28 this year, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah said that while the nuclear physicist is respected for his scientific contributions, he should not be considered a national hero.

Sanaullah asserted that the real credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to Nawaz Sharif, who made the critical decision to conduct nuclear tests in 1998. He also acknowledged the late former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating the nuclear programme, but maintained that Sharif’s leadership marked the defining moment.

On the other hand, AQ Khan’s widow, Hendrina Khan, has revealed that the personal cost of Pakistan's nuclear programme is still unresolved and characterised by betrayal.

Hendrina said her husband agreed to be the "scapegoat" for the state's proliferation scandal after receiving guarantees from the then-president Pervez Musharraf, but soon the latter broke those pledges.

Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz highlighted the economic stability during his tenure, saying that the Pakistani rupee remained stable for four years and the growth rate was nearing 7%.

Claiming that his party played a significant role in the development of every sector, he further credited the ruling party with introducing missile technology to the country.

The three-time prime minister's remarks came following last month's ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India on May 10, brokered with the assistance of US President Donald Trump, after a period of heightened military tensions.

In his media talk, Nawaz also said that the PML-N is gradually improving the country's condition. And without naming the PTI-led regime, it blamed the previous government's policies for making it worse. He expressed optimism that "everything is returning towards stability" and that "the country's situation is improving, the economy is getting better".

The PML-N supremo highlighted the importance of performance, saying: "People vote for work; there should be work alongside politics."

Nawaz arrived in London on June 1 for a medical check-up, after he left Lahore on a special aircraft and reached Luton airport — an hour out of London. He was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission officials and PML-N office-bearers Ahsan Dar, Rashid Hashmi and Khurram Butt.

He will undergo a regular medical examination during his stay and is likely to spend Eid ul Adha in London.