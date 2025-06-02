Taylor Swift marks major milestone with 'Reputation' after buying masters

Taylor Swift breaks another record after reclaiming her old albums

Taylor Swift added another feather to her cap after buying her masters back from Shamrock Capital.

Since the pop superstar, 35, revealed the news on Friday, May 30, fans cannot stop listening to the original albums and Swift has soared up the streaming charts.

Swifties celebrated the deal by bringing the masters or stolen versions of the Grammy winner’s songs to the top of Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums chart, as per Forbes.

Swift reigned the charts as all of her 15 studio albums had a place in the top 100 list of the streaming platform.

The deal was a major achievement for the Eras Tour performer as it took years of resilient fighting on her part, to own the entirety of her lifetimes’ work.

In her letter on Friday, Swift wrote, “All of the music I’ve ever made... now belongs to me. And all my music videos. All the short films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

Although fans were theorising about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift told fans in the letter that it cannot be recreated or “improved upon.” She hinted at the possibility of releasing the vault tracks, but original Reputation will be the only Reputation.