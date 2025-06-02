Gillian Anderson calls out shooting steamy scenes as totally miserable

Gillian Anderson, iconic star who is best known for her powerful roles in shows like The X-Files and Sex Education, recently opened up about the not-so-glamorous side of acting career.

The 56-year-old star revealed that shooting sex scenes are "never a joy."

Gillian shared a close scene with Jason Isaacs in The Salt Path, a true story about a couple’s tough journey after losing their home. However, she said that scenes like this are just part of the job.

The actress opened up to The Sun: "That is something you just expect as an actor.

"That's part of what one does. I had an experience for many, many years working with the same actor every day.

"I've also done sex scenes on the very first day of working, which is never a joy at any time during filming.

"So you're thrown stuff all the time and just show whatever you're given," she added.

The X-Files star said filming the steamy scenes was a breeze because her co-star Jason Isaacs was super easy to work with.

She added, "Jason makes it very easy. He's very amenable, he's very likeable.

"And certainly physically, we feel like we're the same language - certainly by the end.

"We feel like our journey is baked into us, and we feel like we're part of the same conversation."

However, Gillian felt a strong connection to Raynor’s story after reading the book and knew right away she had to play the character.