BBC 'Race Across the World' star breathes his last at 24

BBC 'Race Across the World' star dies on Thursday, May 29

Sam Gardiner, known for his appearance on BBC’s Race Across the World, has died at the age of 24 following a car accident.

Gardiner, who garnered recognition for racing across the globe, passed away on Thursday, May 29.

His parents, Jo and Andrew released a heartfelt statement, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident. Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special. Sam was adored by his family, As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny, and fiercely protective.”

Later in the statement, they also reflected on Sam’s experience in the 2019 season of Race Across the World.

They continued, “He did Race Across the World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel. He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead, and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.”

Sam’s parents concluded their statement with a heartfelt message, “We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales, and a depth of love that will never fade.”

Following the announcement of his passing, fans flooded social media with tributes and condolences.

One wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking! A wonderful mother and son duo…. Thinking of Jo right now. Rest easy Sam”.

Another fan added, “I loved watching his and Jo’s race and their story and relationship develop as the series progressed. Thinking of Jo and the rest of Sam’s family.”

A third penned, “Terrible news, I thought they were a great pairing in the series.”

For the unversed, Gardiner appeared in series 2 of the global travel competition Race Across the World in 2020, competing alongside his mother, Jo.