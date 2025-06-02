Lucien Laviscount fires back after Lucas Bravo slams 'Emily in Paris'

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, has recently fired back after his co-star Lucas Bravo made some harsh remarks about the show.

When asked if Alfie coming back in the fifth season for love or work, the star shared with HELLO!: "I think it's always a little bit of both, right? That's what Emily in Paris gives. It explores both at the same time, with the Emily in Paris universe being as crazy and weird and wonderful and turning left and turning right at the same time."

Lucien, who was chatting with HELLO! while promoting his new Schweppes campaign, shared his thoughts with a smile, "It's going to be a fun season. I think everything gets flipped on its head."

However, the 32-year-old actor couldn’t stop praising the show, which hit number one on Netflix around the world and was watched nearly 20 million times in just four days.

But the same can't really be said for Lucien’s co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel the charming chef and Emily’s main love interest.

Late last year, he told IndieWire he wasn’t too happy with where his character’s story was going.

"The 'sexy chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I've never been so far away from him.

"In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole," Bravo opened up to the publication.

Reacting to Bravo's remarks, Lucien said: "I can't really speak on Lucas's feelings, but for me, it's part of being on a TV show. We're not in control of what the storylines come out as. It's in the writers' and the creator's hands, and they've got it down on Emily in Paris."