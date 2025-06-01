Miley Cyrus talks rebirth of her career and therapy for child stars

Miley Cyrus has recently opened up about the rebirth of her career as she releases her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Flowers hit-maker reflected on her relationship with mainstream success and how she sees next for herself as a music artist.

“I think it’s winding down, my attachment to mainstream success,” said Miley in the video interview, published on May 31.

The Last Song actress noted, “I kind of feel like this album, it’s definitely not a ‘last lap’… I’m definitely not going 180 in my career necessarily right now.”

But Miley stated, “I think it’s potentially the last time I’ll do it exactly this way.”

The singer and actress opened up about her newly released album, explaining, “I’m taking a big bet on this ‘Something Beautiful’. I’m all in.

“But I don’t think I’ll put myself in a position that I add this much pressure to myself again,” continued the 32-year-old.

Miley pointed out that a “lot of things are going to change about that for me, towards the end of this year and the beginning of next year”.

“There’s a song on the album called ‘Reborn’ and it’s kind of about this. I feel like next year for me is gonna be kind of this rebirth of how I do things and how I look at my career,” mentioned the songstress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley shared the importance of E.M.D.R. therapy for child stars.

The Hannah Montana actress echoed fellow star Ariana Grande’s views about therapy for child actors and even agreed to it.

“There should be a weekly check-in. I’ve been doing very consistent therapy since I was 17 or 18 years old, so I think I’ve cleared up a lot of the feelings that I had about being a child star,” added Miley.