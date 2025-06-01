Taylor Swift celebrates big milestone with bestie Selena Gomez

In a series of recent celebrity sightings, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted enjoying a dinner date at The Monkey Bar in New York City.

The dinner outing comes after the singer-songwriter's significant music milestone.

The Blank Space crooner, 35, has bought back the rights to her first six albums, ending a long-running battle over the ownership of her music.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," said the star, announcing the news on her official website. "I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening."

Meanwhile, her bestie Gomez has been in the spotlight with her rumoured boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The singer and music producer are savoring the wedding planning process, prioritising their current happiness and focusing on individual pursuits.

With no rush to tie the knot, they're enjoying the journey and have even shared some sweet touches they'd love to include, like serving challah bread at their celebration.

On the other hand, Travis Kelce, was spotted at the Big Slick Show in Kansas City. The event likely drew attention to the NFL star's charitable efforts.

The NFL athlete publicly demonstrated his support for girlfriend following her significant music industry milestone.

After Swift shared the news on Instagram that she had regained ownership of her masters, Kelce quickly showed his enthusiasm by liking the post.