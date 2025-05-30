Tom Hardy reveals one fan request he always says no to

Tom Hardy is known for taking up extreme roles and has created a strong fanbase playing characters for which he undergoes drastic transformations.

However, despite dedicating himself fully to his work and his fans, Hardy is adamant that he won't do one thing.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, the Inception star revealed that his fans request him to 'do an impression or a voice of a character'.

Revealing the identity of the character they request him to speak in the voice of, the 47-year-old shared that it is most of the time Bane from Christopher Nolan's 2012 film The Dark Night Rises.

He also mentioned that he takes 'great pride in saying no'.

"It's like a little bit of power, 'No.' Because I can."

It is pertinent to note that the character of Bane can be called as one of his most famous performances which demanded physical transformation.

He had to put on weight and alter his original voice to a completely new and unrecognizable one.

For the unversed, the English actor has strong film credits that includes some exceptional movies including Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant and so many more.

His most recent works include Netflix film Havoc and Paramount+ series Mobland.