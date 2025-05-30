Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness failed marriage: tell-all book in making?

Deborra-Lee Furness getting lured for 'explosive' memoir: Source

Deborra-Lee Furness being sought after for a tell-all book on her split from Hugh Jackman after 27 years of marriage.

The estranged couple had announced their split around two years back which had shocked everyone as the two were Australia's golden couple.

Previously, there were claims that the separation was 'amicable'.

All hell broke loose when Furness gave a statement on the 'traumatic journey of betrayal' that 'cut deep'.

Source has revealed to Daily Mail that various book publishers are grabbing the opportunity in hand giving offers to 69-year-old to reveal details about their failed marriage.

The insider shared that since 'their break-up was announced', the Force of Nature: The Dry 2 actress has been 'inundated with mega-deals to write the truth about what it was like behind closed doors with Hugh'.

However, despite such offers, the notable humanitarian worker and philanthropist have till now kept mum on the matter.

Though it is pertinent to note that Jackman was taken aback when his former wife gave the 'betrayal' statement as there was an unwritten understanding between the two that she would not 'trash him to the media'.

For the unversed, Furness filed a petition for divorce in New York City May 23. The Wolverine star is yet to respond to the petition.

However, the pair has reached an agreement to divide their whopping $387 million fortune as the two officially part ways.