‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper surprises fans with drastic change

‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper surprise fans with drastic change

Owen Cooper left fans shocked with surprising change in his looks, two months after the launch of his hit TV series Adolescence.

The 15-year-old actor flew to Los Angeles with his cast-mates for the screening of the show as they step up their preparation for the Emmys.

At the FYSee L.A. event, Cooper was spotted at the red carpet.

Sporting a pair of black suit trousers and a navy-black jacket, Copper posed with his on-screen dad and show writer Stephen Graham when the eagle eyed fans were shocked to see Cooper towering over Graham.

In addition to the change in his physical features, Cooper was originally being considered as the Best Actor award, is now to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Emmy.

If successful, he would become the youngest ever male winner in the 76-year-old history of the prestigious awards.

Cooper, who hails from a working class family in central Warrington and was chosen from 500 candidates for the role of Jamie Miller. It was his first-ever acting job.

Adolescence follows the story of a 13-year-old boy Jamie, who is accused of murdering a girl from his school.

The hit TV show is now streaming on Netflix.