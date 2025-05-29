Lindsay Lohan opens up about most significant breakout roles

Lindsay Lohan opens up about her two significant breakout roles

Lindsay Lohan compared two of her biggest film roles, revealing which one was more demanding than the other.

Lohan starred in The Parent Trap playing twins Annie and Hallie and in Freaky Friday as her character Anne's mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis). She talked about the difference between the two roles.

"I feel like playing twins didn’t feel as difficult because I was younger," she said in an interview with the Elle magazine.

Meanwhile about playing Curtis, she added, "We tend to have more insecurities as adults when we're acting, and we overthink sometimes."

Lohan continued, "So I think I was more free playing the twins, and it was more experimental."

In Freaky Friday, Anna and her mom, Tess, switch bodies after an argument, and spend a day pretending to be each other.

On the other hand, in The Parent Trap, twins, who grew up apart since their birth meet for the first time at summer camp.

One use to live with their mom (Natasha Richardson) in London, while the other resided with their dad (Dennis Quaid) in California.

Lohan is set to reunite with Curtis for upcoming Freakier Friday slated for release on August 8, 2025.