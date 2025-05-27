Sharon Osbourne worries fans with thin look amid Ozempic weight loss

In February Sharon confessed that she had lost 'three stone' in just four months

Sharon Osbourne is sparking concern with her latest painfully thin look on Instagram.

The former X Factor judge, 72, who recently admitted to using Ozempic as the reason behind her weight loss, took to social media to defend husband Ozzy's song War Pigs.

Sharon was seen wearing a loose blue sweater and cream trousers as she flaunted her shringing frame.

She captioned the post: 'Perception vs Reality.'

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with concern: One wrote 'Please stop losing weight you are beautiful. Another added: 'Sharon, I love you but you are way too thin.'

For those unfamiliar, Sharon was among the first celebrities to publicly confirm using the diabetes drug Ozempic after her noticeably thin appearance raised widespread concern.

Interestingly, in February told The Guardian she had lost 'three stone' in just four months.