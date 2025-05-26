Shakira falls onstage before performing Whenever, Wherever

Shakira does everything with grace – even falling!

The Colmbian hitmaker was onstage during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Montreal when she suddenly lost balance, slid forward and fell onstage.

The tumbling moment came right before she was about to sing her famed single Whenever, Wherever during her concert May 20.

The viral video shows the 48-year-old falling but handling it elegantly by spinning herself around and getting back up at the perfect spot – right in front of the microphone.

The swift action and the presence of mind of the Grammy Awards winner garnered praise from netizens who were quick to react on social media.

One X (formerly Twitter user) wrote, "She handled it like the boss that she is."

Another called it, "A great example of resilience."

However, this is not the first glitch that happened in her tour. Back in February, the global popstar had to postpone first of two tour dates at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

Shakira shared the devastating news with her fans citing stomach issues as the reason behind the sad decision.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," the Waka Waka singer wrote in the announcement post February 16, "I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

Then again in March, the concerts in Santiago, Chile, Medellin, Colombia, and Lima, Peru had to be called off due to trouble in stage production.