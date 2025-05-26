Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rare date night itinerary REVEALED

The power couple have been laying low over the past few months

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sure know how to do date night the right way.

On Friday, May 23, the power couple treated themselves to a romantic dinner at Florida’s West Palm Beach hotspot, Harry’s, racking up a $400 bill, TMZ reported.

According to the report, the pair sampled a wide array of dishes, including cacio e pepe, lobster risotto, Dover sole, wagyu filet mignon, and a dry-aged burger. The pop star reportedly enjoyed the sole and risotto, while her NFL star beau dug into the steak and burger.

They also shared sides like garlic broccolini and potato purée, all capped off with specialty cocktails; Swift picked a vodka-based Melena and Kelce went for a gin-forward Purple Rain.

The couple, both 35, kept things cosy and low-key, with security footing the bill and ensuring minimal fanfare inside the restaurant.

For the date, Swift wore an off-the-shoulder floral sundress and carried a black handbag, while Kelce opted for a relaxed button-down with a leafy print and khaki pants. Though the two were seen holding hands on the way in, sources say they kept PDA to a minimum.

Kelce is currently training in Florida ahead of the upcoming NFL season, while Swift is laying low after wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love,” a source told Us Weekly last month. "They're just taking a break from the public eye."