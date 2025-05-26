PMD forecasts windstorms, thunderstorms from May 27-31

Vehicles making their way through stagnant rainwater accumulated on the road near Zero Point in the Federal Capital after heavy rainfall, Islamabad, May 24, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of windstorms and rain-thunderstorms across the upper and central regions of the country from the night of May 27 through May 31, with intermittent breaks.

According to the PMD, moist currents are continuously moving into these areas, and a westerly weather system is expected to enter northern Pakistan on May 28, setting off widespread weather activity.

As a result, several parts of the country are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, isolated heavy rainfall, and hailstorms during this period.

Affected areas include Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and the Galliyat region.

In Punjab, the forecast covers Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see activity, particularly in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak, and Waziristan.

In addition, windstorm with light to moderate rain-thunder is also expected in parts of Balochistan and South Punjab, including Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, and Dera Ismail Khan from May 27 (evening/night) to May 30, with occasional gaps.

The PMD has warned that windstorms, dust-thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels, particularly in upper and central regions, including Islamabad.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crop-related activities keeping in view the predicted weather conditions.

The general public, travellers, and tourists are advised to take precautionary measures during the active weather period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation.