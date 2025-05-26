Keanu Reeves, Tom Brady race through spotlight at Indy 500

Hollywood action horsepower Keanu Reeves and Tom Brady rev up the star power at the Indianapolis 500 red carpet.

On Sunday, May 25, the John Wick star arrived at the annual automobile race, formally known as the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race, as a fan after racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a pair of sprint races at the Toyota GR Cup in October.

He qualified 31st out of 35 in his debut race and finished 25th after spinning out into the grass with his car, which featured a red and black design to promote his graphic novel BRZRK.

"I'm actually trying to do a project, kind of interested in working and seeing about Cadillac Formula One, and so that's DWG Motorsports and Andretti," the race car driver told Fox about attending the race. "So just here to, like hang out and meet some folks and enjoy the beautiful experience and extraordinaryness."

In addition to the Speed actor, marking his third public appearance in Indianapolis in a year, Gisele Bündchen’s ex also graced the event over the weekend.

Unlike Reeves, 60, Brady, 47, climbed into the two-seater car during the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Terry Crews was among other celebrities who walked the red carpet ahead of the race on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that though Reeves and Brady aren't publicly known to be close friends, they have a mutual connection and love for the fast tracks.