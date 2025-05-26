Bryan Cranston reflects on filming ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ revival after ‘20 years’

Bryan Cranston on ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ revival

Bryan Cranston is feeling the joy of reunion as he returns to the role of Hal in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival for Disney+. The Emmy-winning actor recently wrapped production on the four-episode limited series, which was announced in December to celebrate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

“Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding — I missed him,” Cranston told PEOPLE.

“It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together. It was great.”

Getting back into character came down to the little details for Cranston, who added, “It’s a short-sleeve shirt that Hal would wear, a patterned short-sleeve shirt that screams out he’s not going anywhere.”

Originally airing on Fox from 2000 to 2006, Malcolm in the Middle was a critical and fan favourite, winning seven Emmys, a Grammy, and a Peabody Award over its seven-season run.

The single-camera sitcom followed a gifted teen navigating life with his hilariously chaotic and unpredictable family.

The new revival shifts focus to Malcolm, played again by Frankie Muniz, and his daughter, played by newcomer Keeley Karsten, as they’re pulled back into family mayhem when Hal and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) insist on celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary together.

Muniz, who had stepped away from acting in recent years, was equally thrilled about returning to the show.

“This experience was straight-up incredible — like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11,” he said.

“Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from.”