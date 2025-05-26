Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi cheer for Ipswich before heartbreaking loss

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, iconic singers and songwriters who are known for their powerful voices and hits, have recently been spotted cheering for Ipswich Town during a high-stakes match against West Ham United.

The two friends were seen laughing, chatting, and throwing their full support behind Ed’s beloved hometown team.

Ed was all smiles as he enjoyed the match in Ipswich with his friend Lewis. But the joy didn’t last long, as his beloved team said goodbye to the Premier League after a tough 3-1 loss.

The famous English singer looked happy early in the game, rocking a black and white shirt and a bright pink cap in the crowd.

The Perfect hitmaker recently opened up about the emotional toll the experience took on him.

For the first time, the singer shared how tough the legal fight was and turned that struggle into powerful music that really connects with people.

The Kiss Me singer Ed Sheeran revealed that he wrote the song after digging through an old phone while dealing with the lawsuit over his hit Thinking Out Loud.