Buckingham Palace shares update ahead of King Charles' key visit

It will be the first time King Charles is visiting Canada as sovereign

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set for their milestone trip to Canada tomorrow.

Ahead of the two-day visit beginning May 26, Buckingham Palace shared rare throwback photos of Charles’ first Canadian tour in 1970 — back when he was The Prince of Wales.

At just 21, he joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Princess Anne to celebrate the centennials of Manitoba and the Northwest Territories.

The images showed Charles visiting Ottawa, meeting dignitaries, and even taking part in the Commonwealth Baton Relay.

“Alongside Queen Elizabeth II, The late Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal, they celebrated the Centennial of Manitoba and the Northwest Territories in Canada,” the Palace wrote in a statement.

While the King has made 19 official visits to Canada over the years, this trip will mark his first as sovereign.

Upon arrival, Charles and Camilla will attend a cultural event, after which he will swear in the Queen as a member of the Canadian Privy Council and meet with Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The royal couple will also return to Rideau Hall to plant trees near a spot they first visited in 2017. Day two will include the State Opening of Parliament, where Charles will deliver the Speech from the Throne — only the third time a reigning monarch has done so in Canada.

Before wrapping up, they’ll honor fallen soldiers with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial.