Miley Cyrus happy to see Jimmy Kimmel amid her ‘new era’

Miley Cyrus has recently revealed she’s happy to see Jimmy Kimmel amid her new era.

The Flowers hit-maker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 22, and opened up about her viral 2013 VMAs performance.

Miley recalled that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances in 2013 began with an appearance on Jimmy’s show.

“Let me tell you, I am so happy to see you in my new era,” said the 32-year-old.

The songstress reflected, “This new era is very sophisticated and I have to tell you, your show allowed me to create the VMAs in 2013.”

Miley shared that she came here on Jimmy’s show and kind of used the show as a trial run.

“I dance as a teddy bear like half naked, and everyone thought I was crazy,” she continued.

However, the Last Song actress noted that she wanted to see if it was going to work, therefore, she did it here first.

For the unversed, Miley performed an outdoor show with a few of her big hits on Jimmy’s show in June 2013. Then, in August 2013, she performed at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nearly nude twerking performance with Robin Thicke.

The Hannah Montana star looked back at her provocative VMAs outfit in a 2023 British Vogue’s Life in Looks video.

“The costume was extremely controversial and made a lot of people angry. I repeat, this teddy bear costume made a lot of people angry,” remarked the singer-songwriter.

Miley added, “This was inspired by a Todd James sculpture that I had fallen in love with.”