Andrew Garfield cosies up with Monica Barbaro at Kendrick Lamar’s concert

All the stars are closer to Kendrick Lamar and SZA during their ongoing Grand National Tour, including Andrew Garfield and his new girlfriend Monica Barbaro.
On Friday night, May 23, the new Hollywood couple was in attendance at SoFi Stadium, the second Los Angeles stop of the power-packed series of concerts.
As per videos of the two going viral on social media, The Amazing Spider-Man star was seen hugging his love interest from behind while she leaned backwards to say something to him.
The next second, Garfield, 41, and the A Complete Unknown star were seen vibing on the song.
"Aww my heart can't take this [teary eyes and pink heart emoji]," one fan gushed over the two.
Meanwhile, some fans were shocked to see an additional celebrity accompanying Garfield and Babrabro at the show: Ayo Edibri.
"Ayo next to him," one fan pointed while another said, "Am I tripping or is that Ayo Edibri."
"Not Ayo Edibri in the cut," a third fan exclaimed.
Notably, Edibri, 29, Garfield and Barbaro attended the same concert where SZA had a surprise for fans: special guest Justin Bieber.
The Baby hitmaker joined the five-time Grammy Award nominee stage to perform their rendition of Snooze.
Previously, during the first L.A. show on Wednesday night, SZA brought out Lizzo as the night’s special guest for a Special remix.
