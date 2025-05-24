Britney Spears shares 'shocking' thoughts on plane incident: 'I felt so smart'

Britney Spears speaks out plane accident: 'I felt so smart'

Britney Spears is finally sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her behaviour that sparked concern after authorities intervened at LAX earlier this week.

The Toxic hitmaker took the internet by storm after she was spotted lighting a cigarette while flying from Mexico to the U.S on Thursday, May 22.

A spokesperson for charter operator JetSuitX opened up to The Mirror US about the singer’s behaviour.

They told the outlet, "We have no comment regarding the alleged events described by TMZ. Please note that JSX is a public charter operator and not a private jet service nor an airline."

Britney took to her Instagram to upload a video of herself boarding a plane as she addressed the situation in a post.

She wrote in the caption, "Me yesterday !!! It's actually incredibly funny !!! Some planes I've been on you can't smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! I was like wow what the heck is in there !!! I felt so clear and smart!!!

"And said I want a cigarette so bad !!! My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of plane anyways!!!"

The pop superstar’s comments come after TMZ published an article claiming she smoked on a plane.