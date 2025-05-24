Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton reveals 'Titanic' scene she still can't watch

Kate Winslet's daughter, Mia Threapleton, has made a surprising confession about her famous mother- and it involves Titanic's most iconic scene.

Mia, 24, revealed in an interview with MailOnline that she still can't sit through the entire movie-specially due to steamy car scene featuring her mother and Leonardo DiCaprio.

'As I got older, kids sort of knew who my mum was. Sometimes, they asked if I'd ever watched the car scene in Titanic, and I'd say no.'

She went on to recall a particular moment from her childhood:

'That was the only scene I ever remember her going, 'Oh God!' and covering my eyes! And I remember turning round and saying,' Mum, I can still hear it!'.

Kate Winslet 49, rose to global fame for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which smashed box office records and won 11 Oscars.

Her on-screen chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio, now, 50, became talk of the town and remains iconic decades later.

Mia's candid comments come after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the star-studded premiere of The Phoenician Scheme.