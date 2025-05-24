Jessica Alba in ‘new relationship’ with Danny Ramirez?

Jessica Alba sparked romance rumours with her Avengers: Doomsday co-star Danny Ramirez.

Five months after splitting from Cash Warren–her husband of 17 years–the Fantastic Four star was spotted packed on PDA with an unidentified man, dubbed a "mystery man."

However, one X (formerly Twitter) user believed that Alba’s companion during her Sunday outing at Regents Park in London was none other than the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

"DANNY RAMIREZ AND JESSICA ALBA?!?!?!? I mean, the article said mystery man. But it could be, lol," the social media user captioned the montage of pictures of the Honey actress with alleged new love interest Ramirez, 32.

The second user supported the claim with an explanation, "Also he did post video flowers with bee on his IG story sometimes this week if I'm not mistaken."

"And he's in London, filming Avengers: Doomsday. Seeing the photo throw me out like 'waiiiiittt a goddamn minute,'" they added.

Meanwhile, a different user opposed the discussion, writing, "I don't think is him, it has more hair than Danny, and right he is in Bahrein."

Though Ramirez’s involvement remained mere fan-made theories, Alba appeared to have moved on from her estranged husband as she exchanged hugs and held hands with the mystery man over the weekend.

"They rented out some deck chairs and they were sitting on them kissing," an insider told The Sun, adding, "It looked very much like a new relationship."

Amid all the speculations, on Friday, May 23, Alba, 44, shared glimpses from her London trip on Instagram, opting to remain silent as she did not address anything regarding new romance rumours.