Kim Kardashian admits going through 'unconventional path' to pursue her dream

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery trial finally reaches to verdict

Kim Kardashian has made an unexpected confession.

The 44-year-old, who is widely known as an American media personality, socialite and a businesswoman, opened about her dream and the struggles of fulfilling it.

Kim always dreamed of becoming a lawyer and she even enrolled herself in the four-year Law Office Study Program that commenced in 2019.

But due to work and COVID-19 pandemic hit, it took her six years to complete the program.

While talking about her journey, the Disaster Movie actress confessed that going down that unconventional path to fulfil her dream wasn’t an easy task.

She wrote on her Instagram, "Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer.”

“It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared.”

"That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away.”

She specially thanked Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz for putting in their extra effort and dedicating hours to help her succeed.

Kim Kardashian has finally graduated with after completing the law program.