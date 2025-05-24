BTS Jin to star in new action thriller after Tom Cruise sparks action fever?

Tom Cruise beams with joy after cute interaction with BTS Jin’s family

BTS star Jin humbly admitted that it's impossible to reach the level of Tom Cruise but confessed to harbouring a desire to star in an action movie.

Fresh off his star-struck meeting with the Mission: Impossible icon, the K-pop sensation made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, returning to Studio 6B for the second time since his solo debut on the show last year.

During their chat, Jimmy Fallon playfully teased Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, about whether his recent encounter with the Hollywood action hero had inspired him to consider an action-packed role.

"There’s a small part of me that wants to do action movies, but I’m not as adventurous as Tom Cruise," Jin, 32, replied with a cautious smile.

However, Fallon, 50, had already planned to buzz the BTS ARMY as he pulled out martial arts-themed photos of Jin and dubbed him "Jin Wick," playfully referencing Keanu Reeves’ iconic John Wick franchise.

Jin’s fans quickly rallied to the comments section of the video as well as on social media, flooding it with love and hilarious fan-casting, with one writing, "Jin Wick, coming soon!"

Another chimed in, saying, "I smell an actor Jin. You should do it!"

On the work front, while there's no official action movie on the horizon just yet, Jin is currently focused on his music, with his sophomore solo album Echo generating buzz.