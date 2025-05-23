Royal photographer shares chaos and Queen's calm wit on Meghan, Harry's wedding

The royal photographer explained that he had a very limited to do the family wedding portraits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photographer is opening up about a fond memory from the royal's big day.

In a newly shared video, Alexi Lubomirski revealed an amusing exchange with Queen Elizabeth's assistant when he asked for more time to prepare the formal family portraits.

The royal photographer explained that he had a very limited to do the family wedding portraits and 'nothing was ready' when the Queen arrived.

He shared: 'I look over my shoulder, and there's Queen and Prince Philip standing in the middle of the room. Nothing is ready. No family members are in their place. 'Me and Harry just looked at each other and we went in opposite directions, trying to get as many people as possible into their chairs.'

He further revealed that he approached the Queen's assistant and asked, 'Could you please tell Her Majesty that we are gonna be just five minutes?'

Her response was simple: 'No.' Alexi then had no chance but to walk up to the Queen Elizabeth himself.

'I am terribly sorry, Your Majesty. We are gonna be about five minutes,' he said.

True to her famously quick wit, the Queen replied: 'It's not me you need to worry about.'

The charming anecdote offered royal fans a rare glimpse into the light-hearted and composed nature of the late monarch during a high-pressure moment.