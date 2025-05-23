Prince William to thrash King Charles' ruling style issue

Prince William to follow King Charles’ lead with slimmed down monarchy.

Prince William is set to take cues from his father, King Charles, as he prepares to ascend the throne embracing a streamlined, modern approach to royal duties.

At 42, the Prince of Wales supports the vision of a slimmed-down monarchy, an idea King Charles has championed for years.

The 76-year-old monarch believes a smaller royal team better reflects the needs of contemporary Britain.

Speaking in South Africa last year, William made his priorities clear, he prefers to do royal with a "small r."

Rather than focusing solely on ceremony and tradition, he intends to zero in on the core issues that matter most to the public.

The push for a smaller, more cost-effective royal family has long been seen as a way to modernize the monarchy and ease public concerns over taxpayer funding.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Prince William is beginning to reconsider parts of this approach.

Royal correspondent Richard Eden reveals that while he remains committed to a "slimmed-down monarch," he’s increasingly mindful of the workload shouldered by his extended family.

A royal insider noted,"With a smaller family circle after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, that may change in time."