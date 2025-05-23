King Charles opens doors to new jobs in big announcement

King Charles III's Sandringham Estate announced multiple new jobs to maintain the high standards at the royal residence.

The Norfolk estate opened doors for several new jobs, including both permanent and temporary roles for the upcoming busy season.

The King, who sparked health concerns by using walking stick during his latest outing, already employs numerous staff across his royal residences.

The 76-year-old has decided to seek additional help to maintain the high standards at Sandringham. The recruitment drive was announced via Instagram Stories, highlighting the need for more personnel.

The job advertisements include a restaurant team leader position, where the specification states: "Excellent service is your primary responsibility at Sandringham."

Several housekeeping assistant roles are also available, alongside various positions within the catering department described as temporary and seasonal.

However, no salary details have so far been disclosed for any of the advertised positions. The notices for the jobs were also shared through the estate's social media channels, reaching out to the candidates who are interested in working at the royal residence.

The expansion of staff comes as no surprise, given that the stunning estate welcomes 750,000 visitors annually.

This major footfall requires substantial support to ensure the visitors receive an exemplary experience during while exploring the royal residence.