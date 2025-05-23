MGK excites fans with first glimpse of newborn baby

Machine Gun Kelly shares first look of his and Megan Fox’s baby

Machine Gun Kelly gave fans an insight into his life as a full-time dad and musician.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 22nd, and shared a series of picture which included one with his little one.

The Emo Girl hitmaker, who welcomed his baby daughter with ex Megan Fox in March, appeared to be holding the baby in his arms in a baby carrier.

The selfie only showed the baby’s head peaking from the carrier as MGK posed in front of a car door.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and gushed about the baby’s sneak peek.

"MGK with his baby, I’m crying.!!!!," one wrote, and "The bb!! so sweet," added another. A third chimed in, "Baby on board."

The musician and Fox have not revealed their baby’s face or name yet, but sources did report that the two are actively co-parenting her together.

"Their relationship remains focused strictly on coparenting their baby girl. While Colson does occasionally stay at Megan's house, it's only part-time and solely to spend time with the baby," said an insider.

"They're committed to being present for their daughter, but they're not living together or romantically involved," they added.