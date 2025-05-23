Tom Cruise's 'girlfriend' Ana de Armas makes shocking admission about relationship

Tom Cruise’s rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas finally set the record straight on her relationship with the Hollywood action hero.

Ana, who is "working on something" with Cruise and action movie directors Christopher McQuarrie and Doug Liman, subtly addressed the romance rumors, making a surprising confession that her relationship with the Top Gun star is strictly professional.

Offering an inside scoop into her work relation, the Knives Out actress divulged what it’s really like to work alongside the Mission: Impossible star.

"Of course I’m doing crazy training, as you do when you’re working with Tom," she spilled the beans during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily published on Thursday, May 22.

"It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it’s so much fun," the 37-year-old actress revealed before teasing what the two are cooking up.

"And we’re not only working on that thing that we’re training for, but also a couple other things too. We just got excited," she hinted.

On the work front, Ana is busy attending the premiere of her latest film, John Wick: Ballerina, with Keanu Reeves, while Cruise remained occupied due to his promotional tour for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.