Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff recall first time meeting with Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff shared their experience of meeting Tom Cruise for the first time on Mission: Impossible set.

Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, was first introduced in the third part of the film as IMF technician. Meanwhile, Klementieff portrays Paris, a formidable assassin, debuting in Mission: Impossible – The Dead Reckoning.

During a panel interview after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning screening in New York City, both the actors recalled how they felt meeting Cruise for the first time.

"The first time I met him was at a screen test. He's very lovely, he's very warm and he looks you in the eye," Klementieff told the People Magazine. "It's just like he's always like 300% with the person he speaks to. So it's always amazing."

Echoing her emotions, Pegg agreed with her saying, "Pom's absolutely right. When he fixes his gaze on you, it's like someone shining a very powerful spotlight in your eyes because he makes the moment all about you. He's very keen. He doesn't really want to talk about himself."

He went on to talk about joining the franchise 20 years ago with Mission: Impossible III in 2006, recalling how the movie's director J.J. Abrams, simply called and asked if he would like to join the cast.

Pegg revealed that at that time he was new to Hollywood and during his audition he was given a "nine-page monologue" to prepare.

When he arrived on set,Cruise greeted him warmly, saying, "Hey, how's it going? Nice to meet you,” and then he was asked to perform. Pegg continued saying that, 'I was like, 'What the f--- is going on here?' But Tom was super sweet."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to premier on May 23.