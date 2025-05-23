Why iconic star Jennifer Aniston never had kids?

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood's legendary star and a glamorous diva who is best known for her hit '90s comedy TV show Friends, got candid about why she never had kids.

The iconic star's journey to becoming a mother has been personal and tough and she spoke honestly about her struggles in a 2022 interview with Allure.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston revealed.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think about it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she added.

However, the Murder Mystery actress earlier opened up about how fame shaped her life and her views on romance, saying it hasn’t always been easy living in the public eye.

Aniston further said that she isn’t worried about the pressure of marriage and having kids, as she's focused on what matters the most to her.

Even with her well-known relationships and marriages, Jennifer Aniston’s love life has often been in the spotlight and closely watched by the public.