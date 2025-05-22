 
By Web Desk
May 22, 2025
Prince William reacts to Princess Kate's new title in surprising way

Prince William left royal fans in surprise with his comments in reaction to a new title for his wife Kate Middleton from a daring fan in Scotland, where they officially visited for the ship naming of the HMS Glasgow on May 22.

The Prince of Wales' reaction had well-wishers in stitches as he made a surprise response to a quick compliment to his wife.

A mesmerising clip shared on Instagram captured the scene as the royal couple passed some fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the action. 

One shouted out to Kate, "You're beautiful," before quickly adding, "You too, William!"

The comment prompted laughs from the pair, and Prince William had a quip that made the crowd giggle in response: "You don't have to say that. Don't worry."

Future King William, 42, then placed a hand on his wife's arm as the two headed off.

Princess Kate looked stunning in a sweet tribute to the Scottish flag with her £1,850 dress today, as pointed out by a style expert.

The Princess of Wales has served as the Sponsor of the vessel since June 2021, a role that connects her to this state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate.