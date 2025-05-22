Erin Andrews faces heartbreak after surrogate miscarriage

Erin Andrews, well-known sportscaster and TV personality, is currently facing a painful chapter in her journey to become a mom.

The beloved broadcaster, who has covered everything from the Super Bowl to “Dancing with the Stars,” recently got candid about the heartbreaking news that the surrogate carrying her baby has suffered a miscarriage.

While talking on her 'Calm Down with Erin and Charissa' podcast, Erin shared: "We got some real s*** news today that our surrogate had miscarried. So I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well.

"And her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news. "

While speaking to producer Ryan Musick, she continued, "But Ryan, you did such a bang-up job with this podcast today. I’ve been trying really hard to pay attention, I’ve just been tearing up the whole time and trying to stay focused.

"But I’m also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that.

"Been sitting here thinking about Taylor Swift’s song, 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.' I’m really good at doing this s*** with a broken heart."

However, Erin further shared that her husband Ryan also offered to delay the podcast if she wasn’t feeling up to it, but she chose to push through and said that it felt important to keep going.