Nicholas Cage 'Madden' costar abruptly quits film mid-production: Reason unveiled

Christian Bale, Nicholas Cage starrer 'Madden' deserted by supporting actor for THIS reason

Nicholas Cage's Madden is hit with scandal as a supporting actor abruptly exited the film.

The upcoming film is directed by David O. Russell which stars Cage as NFL legend John Madden and Christian Bale as late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.

The unnamed actor took a step back from the film just two weeks after the production began allegedly due to racism and nudity, as reported by TMZ.

The outlet revealed Wednesday that apparently the Golden Globe Award winner had used the N-word which ticked the actor off; and also, he was not comfortable in fully baring himself in a particular scene.

Five cast and crew members of the controversy-embroiled flick shared details related to the ongoing claims against the Oscar-nominated director.

As per them, the 66-year-old and the actor currently making headlines were working on 'an impromptu monologue' when the screenwriter uttered the objectionable word.

The racial slur reportedly upset the actor and others who left the set right away.

Moreover, the actor also had issues with nude scenes. He told the Silver Linings Playbook director that he was not comfortable in being nude in a locker room scene which irritated Russell.

After intimacy coordinator's failed attempt to comfort the actor for the 'naked scene', Russell cut him from the scene.

For the unversed, the movie is an American biographical sports drama.