Thursday May 22, 2025
Entertainment

Selena Gomez shows support for Hailey Bieber after Justin Bieber's apology

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber confesses to doubting wife Hailey's career

By Web Desk
May 22, 2025
Selena Gomez just sent a quiet but clear message of support to Hailey Bieber.

As reported by Us Weekly, the singer-actress liked a May 20 Instagram post from Hailey’s Rhode Skin brand announcing its upcoming launch in Sephora stores.

That same day, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a cryptic Instagram Story, writing, “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on,” alongside a reshared message that read, “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters.”

Gomez’s message followed a now-deleted post from Justin Bieber, who confessed he once told his wife Hailey she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue” — a comment he made during a past argument.

“I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he wrote in a since-edited caption. “So baby… forgive me… I was sadly mistaken.”

While she didn’t name names, fans were quick to connect the dots, especially considering Selena and Hailey’s long-standing connection through Justin.

Selena dated Justin on and off for nearly a decade before he married Hailey in 2018. The Biebers recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. 

Gomez, meanwhile, is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.