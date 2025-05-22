Selena Gomez shows support for Hailey Bieber after Justin Bieber's apology

Selena Gomez shows support to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife Hailey

Selena Gomez just sent a quiet but clear message of support to Hailey Bieber.

As reported by Us Weekly, the singer-actress liked a May 20 Instagram post from Hailey’s Rhode Skin brand announcing its upcoming launch in Sephora stores.

That same day, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a cryptic Instagram Story, writing, “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on,” alongside a reshared message that read, “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters.”

Gomez’s message followed a now-deleted post from Justin Bieber, who confessed he once told his wife Hailey she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue” — a comment he made during a past argument.

“I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he wrote in a since-edited caption. “So baby… forgive me… I was sadly mistaken.”

While she didn’t name names, fans were quick to connect the dots, especially considering Selena and Hailey’s long-standing connection through Justin.

Selena dated Justin on and off for nearly a decade before he married Hailey in 2018. The Biebers recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Gomez, meanwhile, is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.