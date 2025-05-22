Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's past may shape Beatrice, Eugenie's future

A model set by the Duchess of Edinburgh could impact Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's day jobs, as per new claims.

It is worth noting that, back in 2002, Prince Edward and Sophie faced a similar situation.

They assumed full-time royal duties and quit their professional jobs. At that time, Prince Edward, stepped down as the Director of Production and Joint Managing Director of his TV production company, Adent.

Meanwhile, Sophie, gave up her management role at R-JH Public Relations.

This history of sacrifice could become relevant for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in the coming years.

According to royal sources, the York sisters may expected to take on full-time royal roles when Prince William becomes King.

The monarchy has significantly slimmed down since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

A courtier told the Mail: 'Although Prince William still believes in a 'slimmed-down monarchy,' he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family.'

Royal commentator Richard Eden believes that the support of York sisters would benefit the monarchy, claiming that Prince Andrew's daughters have 'a big role to play' in the future of the Royal Family.