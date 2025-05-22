Michael Alaimo from ‘Space Jam’, ‘The China Syndrome’ dies at 86

Michael Alaimo passes away at 86

Michael Alaimo, the seasoned theater and film actor whose career spanned to everything including sharing the screen with Michael Jordan in Space Jam, has died at the age of 86.

He passed away peacefully on Friday, May 2, in Burbank, California, as confirmed to Variety by his daughter, longtime television PR executive Gabriella Alaimo Thomas.

Though the cause of death was not disclosed, Alaimo’s legacy in entertainment speaks volumes.

With a career marked by both depth and versatility, he played memorable roles in films like Mr. Mom, All I Want for Christmas, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome.

And yes, if you’re thinking, “Wait—wasn’t he the doctor in Space Jam?” you’re absolutely right. That was Alaimo, working alongside none other than Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray.

On the small screen, he was a familiar face in some of television’s most beloved classics.

His résumé reads like a who’s who of vintage TV, including Cheers, The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Hill Street Blues, Mr. Belvedere, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.

Long before Hollywood came calling, Alaimo began his journey at Brooklyn College, studying theater.

From 1961 to 1964, he was part of Joseph Papp’s Shakespeare in Central Park, leading a commedia dell’arte troupe and engaging in political activism through East Harlem’s Gut Theatre.

His path then led to San Francisco, where he joined the anti-war show F.T.A., eventually settling in Los Angeles in 1973. Once there, his film and television career blossomed with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, and Harry O.

Michael Alaimo is survived by his wife, Louise, daughters Gabriella and Giovanna, son-in-law David, and granddaughters Isabella and Malia. His presence may have left the screen, but the spotlight he brought to every role will continue to shine.